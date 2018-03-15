Savannah Arts Academy students participate in ‘National Walkout’

SAVANNAH, GA – On Wednesday, thousands of students who were emboldened by one another’s cries against gun violence marched for change.

Students at Savannah Arts Academy participated in a National School Walkout one month after the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The demonstration lasted 17 minutes, one minute for each life lost on Valentine’s Day.

“Our school should not be a cemetery. It should be a place of learning,” said one student speaker.

Savannah Arts Academy students chanted the words, “not one more,” while rallying behind the word, ‘enough.’ They shined a light on issues such as school safety, mental illness and gun control. Students told News 3 that they hope their protests will push Congress to create what they call ‘common-sense’ gun laws.

“Just because we are quote on quote viewed as children, what they do not realize is we are different. We are accepting and empathetic, and most importantly, informed,” said another student speaker.

Savannah Chatham County School Administrators sent out a letter to parents and guardians before the walk saying that they do not condone it. However, administrators allowed students to organize their own protest and return to school before 11 a.m. Students told News 3 that the fear of something happening in their school gave them the courage to speak.

“You can’t forget what happened because the moment we forget, it happens again,” said the first student speaker.

Savannah Arts Academy students also sold shirts to donate the funds to the families and victims of the Parkland school shooting.