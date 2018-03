video via WSAV viewer Fred P.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are on the scene of a pedestrian versus vehicle accident at Harmon and E. Gwinnett Street.

According to the Savannah Police Department, a male juvenile was hit and transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The road is closed at this time. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

