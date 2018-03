SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Bomb units have given the ‘all clear’ after a suspicious package was reported on River Street.

The Savannah Police Department and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit responded to the scene Thursday evening.

After assessing the package, EOD said the package was not hazardous.

The 100 block of River Street (near the Hyatt) was closed off for a brief period.

The scene was next to tents set up for the St. Patrick’s Day Festival on the waterfront.