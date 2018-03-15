Our Hometown: Creating Believers Fashion Show to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

Miss Altamaha 2018, Briana Hayes, is on a mission to help mend the lives of patients in Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals— and you can help.

This Saturday, March 17, the University of Georgia Freshman is hosting the ‘Creating Believers’ fashion show fundraiser featuring youth organizations from across the southeast.

I’ll be there to emcee.

The program begins at 7 pm in the Appling County Elementary School Complex in Baxley.

Admission is $5.

Donations can be made here.

All proceeds will benefit children of CMN Hospitals.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s