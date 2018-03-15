LIVE: Bridge collapse at Florida International University near Miami

Live stream from MSNBC. App user? Tap here to watch live.

MIAMI (NBC News) — A new pedestrian bridge scheduled to open near the campus of Florida International University collapsed Thursday, with Florida Highway Patrol officials confirming multiple fatalities.

At least two people could be seen taken to ambulances while others were being treated by rescue crews, while at least two cars could be seen pinned by massive slabs of concrete.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reports that the bridge completely collapsed.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has treated a total of five patients so far, with one being transported as a trauma alert to Kendall Regional Hospital.

The 174-foot bridge, scheduled to open to the public in early 2019, crossed Southwest 8th Street near 109th Avenue and was built with the purpose of allowing students living across the busy roadway to cross safely.

Florida International University is on spring break, WTVJ reports.

This story is developing. Stay tuned for further updates.