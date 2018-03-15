Hampton County leaders address lack of funding for firefighters

Related Coverage Yemassee man loses house to fire across the street from fire department

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – More than 70 percent of fire departments across the United States are volunteer-based, meaning the men and women jumping into burning buildings likely left their homes and day-jobs to help.

In Hampton County, there are 146 volunteer firefighters for a population of about 20,000 people.

“Some of the departments have quite a few, some of them have very few,” said Fire Chief Greg Cook.

The town of Yemassee has five active volunteers in their department, three of whom showed up to a house fire Saturday across the street from the station.

But by the time they got there, it was too late.

“We need paid personnel. Paid personnel, is they’re waiting on the call, they’re at the station, waiting,” Cook said, “Versus volunteers are at their house or maybe even be out of town.”

Currently, Chief Cook has six full-time, paid firefighters to cover eleven stations.

“We applied for a federal grant which we received to employ six, full-time firefighters for the entire county,” said County Administrator Rose Dobson-Elliott. “Our statistics showed where we lacked, was Monday through Friday 8 to 5. That’s when we have to work the firefighters.”

Unfortunately, the house caught fire Saturday evening — so what would it take to make sure there is someone at every fire station at all hours of the day?

“If you were to put two full-time paid certified firefighters in the Yemassee station, it would cost you $269,079,” Elliott said, adding, “That’s the amount of money to be looking for. It’s fiscally impossible.”

As a county with high taxes, more than half of every tax dollar goes to schools.

“The amount that goes to schools is set by the state,” Elliott said, “We have to do a lot with not a lot. We have to provide the same services that Savannah has to provide, Chatham County, just on a smaller scale, but the costs are still real.”

Elliott says it’s a matter of finding other sources of revenue, which she is currently trying to do by developing an industrial park and trying to bring more business to the area.

Chief Cook says, for now, departments need more volunteers to ensure someone is available when a call comes.

Anyone over the age of 16 can volunteer and you don’t have to fight fires; they also need help with things like maintenance and paperwork.

