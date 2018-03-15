Garden City Promotes 3 long time officers

A big day for three Garden City Police officers as they keep moving up the ranks.

Three longtime officers were promoted to lieutenant.

Sergeants Brian Hood, Shawn Myers, and Lindsey Talley were all described as dedicated professionals.

Lt Shawn Myers and his family
Lt Lindsey Talley and her family

Their families were all on hand to pin the officers with their new badges.

Sergeant Talley was actually pinned by her husband Chris, who was just promoted to Lieutenant in the Savannah Police Department.

“Its good for our family and we both really enjoy our police departments. Its great that we can keep moving up through the police departments so we can further our career,” said Savannah Police Lt. Chris Talley.

“Its a very proud moment it takes us a long time to get here, 25 plus years, and its a long process very stressful, so when you make it youve got something to be proud of,” said Garden City Police Lt Brian Hood.

These are the first promotions under new Garden City Chief Gil Ballard.

 

