DEVELOPING: Lawsuit over St Patrick’s Day signs to be filed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local law firm is teaming with the ACLU to file a lawsuit the day before the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parade over the banning of signs from a section of the parade route.

The Claiborne Firm is expected to announce a Federal lawsuit connected to the banning of signs in the “Enhanced Security Zone” where Vice President Mike Pence will be during the parade.

Earlier this week, the Secret Service and the City of Savannah announced limitations on a variety of items including coolers, tents, e-cigarettes and signs.

Some argue the ban on signs could be construed as “unconstitutional” against the First Amendment.

