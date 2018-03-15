City approves fairgrounds for 2018 Coastal Empire Fair

Related Coverage Coastal Empire Fair to stay at fairgrounds one more year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City council approved grounds for the Coastal Empire Fair on Thursday.

The Savannah Club Fair Association requested a Short Term License to use city-owned property at 4801 Meding Street from Oct. 20, 2018, through Nov. 18, 2018.

The City of Savannah purchased the fairgrounds in 2016 for $2.9 million.

This is the same location where the Fair has been held for nearly 50 of the nearly 70 years it has been organized.

After the land was sold there were discussions to move the location, but it will, in fact, take place on Meding Street this year.

The Coastal Empire Fair has agreed to pay a license fee of $32,500 (including electric charges) and assume all liability for use of the property.

Security will also be provided by the fair and will be required to post a $5,000 refundable repair deposit for any damages or cleanup issues.

This will be the 69th year of the Coastal Empire Fair, which uses proceeds from the event to support charitable community causes.