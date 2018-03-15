Chatham County police investigate Oak Forest Drive shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County police are investigating a shooting that occurred at Oak Forest Drive on Thursday.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), witnesses reported hearing gunshots around 12:00 a.m. but did not see what happened.

One witness said they looked outside and saw the victim lying on the ground with several people attempting aid.

CCPD says the victim, described as a 30-year-old black male, jumped up and fled the scene. Officers searched the area and found the victim in the 3500 block of Skidaway Road.

He was transported to the hospital with two gunshot wounds to his legs.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Dennis with CCPD at 912-651-2708.

Anonymous tips can be made to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward