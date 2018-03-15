24 charged in Glynn County drug bust; 1 suspect at large

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — More than 20 people have been arrested in connection with a massive drug bust in Glynn County.

Twenty-four suspects are facing charges after a multi-agency investigation which uncovered five kilos of cocaine, some thirty pounds of marijuana and dozens of guns.

The investigation also turned crack cocaine and more than $60,000 in cash.

All but one of those suspects were arrested on Tuesday. Authorities are still searching for Eric Hall of Brunswick.

Most of the suspects were from the Brunswick area.

Those suspects could face anywhere from ten years in prison to life behind bars

The operation was investigated by the ATF, Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, McIntosh Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service.

Contributions to this report made by First Coast News in Jacksonville.