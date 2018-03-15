24 charged in Glynn County drug bust; 1 suspect at large

By Published:
24 charged in Glynn County drug bust (courtesy First Coast News)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — More than 20 people have been arrested in connection with a massive drug bust in Glynn County.

Twenty-four suspects are facing charges after a multi-agency investigation which uncovered five kilos of cocaine, some thirty pounds of marijuana and dozens of guns.

The investigation also turned crack cocaine and more than $60,000 in cash.

Eric Hall, 45, of Brunswick

All but one of those suspects were arrested on Tuesday. Authorities are still searching for Eric Hall of Brunswick.

Most of the suspects were from the Brunswick area.

Those suspects could face anywhere from ten years in prison to life behind bars

The operation was investigated by the ATF, Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, McIntosh Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service.

Contributions to this report made by First Coast News in Jacksonville.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s