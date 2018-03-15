Meet the Budweiser Clydesdales before St. Pat’s parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There are a few opportunities to see the world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales ahead of the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

On Wednesday, March 14, the Clydesdales will be available for public viewing from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. They will be stationed behind the right-field wall.

At 5:00 p.m. the horses will be hitched for a parade around Daffin Park and return to Grayson Stadium at 6:00 p.m. Food, beer and a horse viewing will be available at that time.

On Thursday, March 15, the horses will again be available for public viewing from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. behind the right-field wall.

Another mini-parade around Daffin Park will be held at 5:00 p.m.

They will return to the stadium by 6:00 p.m. for activities, food, drinks and pictures with the horses. This will be held inside of the stadium.

On Friday, March 16, the Clydesdales will be at Garden City’s City Hall (off of I-16 and Dean Forest Road) from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The horses will be back at Grayson Stadium for viewing from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.