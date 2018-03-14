Workers recover $100K in diamonds woman accidentally trashed

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CNN) — A frantic search at an Atlanta-area landfill launched after a woman realized she mistakenly threw $100,000 worth of diamond jewelry in the trash.

Timing was everything in the hunt Friday at the Candler Road landfill in Hall County where truck after truck dumps about 300 tons of trash a day.

From a frantic phone call, solid waste crews were able to narrow down the trash arrival with one woman’s treasure.

They had one clue to go on — the trash bag was black.

After nearly three hours of sifting through about 10 tons of trash, the trashed diamond ring and tennis bracelet were found in the last bag they checked.

A team of five landfill employees worked to find the jewelry.