WATCH: News 3 team coverage of National Student Walkout Day

(WSAV) — March 14th marked National Student Walkout Day. The day marks one month since a gunman opened fire on students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Since then, students around the country have been speaking out, trying to get the attention of lawmakers; asking them to enact stricter gun control laws.

The walkout began at 10 a.m. nationwide and is planned to last 17 minutes–that is one minute for each of the lives lost one month ago. The Parkland victims range in age from 14 to 49.

Here locally, no school district has endorsed or agreed to participate directly in the walkout; instead, leaving it up to individual school principals. And in some cases, students didn’t wait for administrators to get onboard and they made plans of their own.

And since this entire social movement began following the tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School, as students are taking time pay tribute, News 3 wanted to do the same. Here are some things you may not know about the people that died that day.

Alyssa Alhadeff, 14

Alyssa, was a student at Stoneman Douglas and a soccer player for Parkland Travel Soccer. Lori Alhadeff, Alyssa’s mother, said she dropped her daughter off at school Wednesday and said, “I love you.” When the mother heard about the shooting, she hustled to school, but was too late.

Scott Beigel, 35

Beigel, a geography teacher, was killed as he tried to usher students back into his classroom when the shooting broke out. Kelsey Friend, one of Beigel’s students, said in an emotional interview that he was shot outside the classroom door and that he saved her life. “Mr. Beigel was my hero and he still will forever be my hero. I will never forget the actions that he took for me and for fellow students in the classroom,” she said. “I am alive today because of him.”

Martin Duque Anguiano, 14

Miguel Duque mourned the loss of his younger brother, Martin, and set up a Go Fund Me page to help pay for funeral expenses. “He was a very funny kid, outgoing, and sometimes really quiet. He was sweet and caring and loved by all his family. Most of all he was my baby brother,” Miguel said on the page.

Nicholas Dworet, 17

The University of Indianapolis confirmed Nicholas, a 17-year-old senior, was recruited for the university swim team and would have been an incoming freshman this fall.

“Nick’s death is a reminder that we are connected to the larger world, and when tragedy hits in places around the world, it oftentimes affects us at home,” said Robert L. Manuel, University of Indianapolis president.

Aaron Feis, 37

Feis, an assistant football coach, was killed when he threw himself in front of students to protect them from oncoming bullets, according to football program spokeswoman Denis Lehtio. Feis, 37, suffered a gunshot wound and died after he was rushed into surgery, Lehtio said. “He died the same way he lived — he put himself second,” she said. “He was a very kind soul, a very nice man. He died a hero.”

Jaime Guttenberg, 14

Jaime, 14, was among the victims, according to a Facebook post by her father, Fred.

“My heart is broken. Yesterday, Jennifer Bloom Guttenberg and I lost our baby girl to a violent shooting at her school. We lost our daughter and my son Jesse Guttenberg lost his sister.

“I am broken as I write this trying to figure out how my family gets through this. We appreciate all of the calls and messages and we apologize for not reacting to everyone individually,” he added. “Hugs to all and hold your children tight.”

Chris Hixon, 49

Chris Hixon was the Stoneman Douglas Athletic Director. He would give students rides or lunch money and, if they needed it, open up his home to them. “He just loved being around kids and giving back to the community,” Debra Hixon said. A Naval reservist, Chris Hixon deployed to Iraq in 2007.

Luke Hoyer, 15

Grandparents Eddie and Janice Stroud in Simpsonville, South Carolina, learned about the news of the shooting from TV reports. Janice Stroud said, “He was a good kid. He … never got in trouble. He was the last of my daughter’s children who still lived at home.”

Cousin Grant Cox called Luke “an amazing individual. Always happy, always smiling. His smile was contagious, and so was his laugh.”

Cara Loughran, 14

Cara danced at the Drake School of Irish Dance in South Florida. “Cara was a beautiful soul and always had a smile on her face,” the dance studio said in a statement. “We are heartbroken as we send our love and support to her family during this horrible time.”

Gina Montalto, 14

Gina was a member of the winter guard on the school’s marching band. One of her middle school color guard instructors told The Miami Herald that Gina “was the sweetest soul ever.”

“My heart is broken into pieces. I will forever remember you, my sweet angel,” Manuel Miranda told the paper.

Shawn Sherlock, Gina’s aunt, posted a tribute on Facebook, describing her niece as a gifted artist. “I know somewhere in the heavens she’s designing the latest and greatest trends and has her art book she always carried with her as well,” she wrote.

Joaquin Oliver, 17

Joaquin was born in Venezuela, moved to the United States when he was 3 and became a naturalized citizen in January 2017, the Sun-Sentinel reported. “His interests: football, basketball, the Venezuelan national soccer team, urban graffiti and hip-hop,” the paper said.

Alaina Petty, 14

Alaina’s family said she was vibrant and determined. She had volunteered after Hurricane Irma hit Florida in September. “Alaina loved to serve,” the statement from her family said. She was also a part of the “Helping Hands” program of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Meadow Pollack, 18

Meadow, 18, had been accepted at Lynn University in Boca Raton, spokeswoman Jamie D’Aria said. “Meadow was a lovely young woman, who was full of energy. We were very much looking forward to having her join our community in the fall,” D’Aria said.

Helena Ramsay, 17

“My family lost an absolutely beautiful member today, due to a senseless school shooting,” Curtis Page Jr. said in a Facebook post about Helena, who would have started college next year.

“Helena was a smart, kind hearted, and thoughtful person. She was deeply loved and loved others even more so. Though she was somewhat reserved, she had a relentless motivation towards her academic studies, and her soft warm demeanor brought the best out in all who knew her. She was so brilliant and witty, and I’m still wrestling with the idea that she is actually gone.”

Alex Schachter, 14

Alex participated in the school marching band and orchestra, playing baritone in the former and trombone in the latter, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

“I felt he really had a bright future on the trombone,” Alexander Kaminsky, director of bands at the Parkland high school, told the paper.

Carmen Schentrup, 16

Carmen was a National Merit Scholar semifinalist. “Marjory Stoneman Douglas had 10 students qualify as semifinalists for 2018, which is the second year in a row 10 students have qualified,” the Eagle Eye student blog said.

Carmen was mourned in the community and on social media.

Peter Wang, 15

Peter had been a member of the junior ROTC program, and his parents owned a restaurant in West Palm Beach, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Friends said Peter was shot while holding a door open to let fellow classmates get to safety. Thousands of people have signed a White House petition asking for him to be buried with military honors.