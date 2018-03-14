Watch LIVE: News 3 will livestream team coverage of today’s student walkouts at 10 a.m.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) –– Student protests are planned for today, March 14, at 10 a.m. .

Today at 10 a.m. on wsav.com, News 3 will livestream our team coverage of these planned area walkouts. Click here to watch the livestream.

This event comes on the one month anniversary of the Parkland school shooting that left 17 students dead.

Students are encouraging others to leave class for 17 minutes — one minute for each life lost in Parkland. It’s also an outcry for stronger gun regulations.

Students are rallying around one word–Enough.

And students nationwide are trying to shine a light on issues like school safety, mental illness and gun control. They are hoping their actions today will push Congress to create what they call ‘common sense’ gun laws. These measures include background checks, security at schools and banning assault weapons. Students say the fear of something happening in their own community is creating a united front for change.



