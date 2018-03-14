City, police to discuss St. Patrick’s Day parade security at 1 p.m.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City leaders and police are holding a news conference Wednesday at 1 p.m. to discuss security enhancements to the St. Patrick’s Day parade route.

The city confirmed Tuesday that Vice President Mike Pence will be attending the parade. His attendance requires additional security measures.

There have been reports of certain squares being closed off during the parade. City officials and police are expected to address questions regarding those reports during the news conference.

