Prohibition Savannah hopes to break world record for a good cause

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A new restaurant is marking it’s first St. Patrick’s Day with an attempt at a Guinness World Record.

Prohibition Savannah hopes to sell the most Irish coffees in one day — all for a good cause.

Proceeds will benefit the Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Prohibition partner James Walsh said their version of an Irish coffee stands out. It’s called ‘Gran Rosta’ which is Gaelic for popcorn.

But before the popcorn powder finish, you have coffee, Dubliner Irish whiskey and fresh cream.

“It’s quality,” Walsh said.

But here’s a tip — don’t stir your Irish coffee. It’s a layered drink, so it should start with the cream taste and finish with the Irish whiskey.

Each coffee served will do more than move one cup closer to a world record. It also helps Savannah’s Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

“For this fundraiser, we have a gentleman that just got diagnosed with stage three brain cancer, which we recognize as occupational related,” said Robert Milie with Savannah Professional Firefighters. “And then we also have another member that just passed away last year. We’re going to help send his family to the IAFF Fallen Firefighters Memorial.”

The hope is 2,500 people will grab a cup, set a record and help local firefighters — all in one stop.

“Setting that record and giving that percentage of proceeds to the local guy is something we feel very fortunate to support,” Walsh said.

The world record attempt will start at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday and goes for 12 hours until 11:00 p.m.