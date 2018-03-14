Not guilty plea for Parkland school shooting suspect

By Published:
FILE- This Feb. 19, 2018 file photo shows Nikolas Cruz appearing in court for a status hearing before Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Florida prosecutors announced Tuesday, March 13 that they will seek the death penalty against Cruz, a former student charged in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A judge has entered a plea of not guilty to all 34 charges against the 19-year-old who prosecutors say killed 17 people at a Florida high school last month.

A lawyer for Nikolas Cruz said Wednesday that he would plead guilty to all 34 counts in his indictment if prosecutors waived the death penalty.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that they would seek the death penalty against Cruz, who is charged with the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer entered the not guilty pleas on Cruz’s behalf after he remained silent.

Wearing red jail clothes and shackled, Cruz sat in the jury box with his head bowed and said nothing.

