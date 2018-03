Related Coverage Police: Suspect in Statesboro homicide arrested

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A judge denied bond Wednesday morning for a suspect in a Statesboro hotel homicide last week.

Tai-ri Darnell Crocker, 33, is accused of shooting 34-year-old Jeffrey Raymond at the Baymont Inn and Suites on Friday.

He was arrested later that day in South Carolina and was transported to Bulloch County on Tuesday.

Crocker is expected to go before the grand jury in May.