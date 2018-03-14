Fort Stewart soldier sentenced for cocaine trafficking

By Published:
MGN Image

FORT STEWART, Ga. – A Fort Stewart Soldier was convicted on four counts of wrongful cocaine distribution during a general court-martial held Feb. 9.

Pfc. Mario Figueroa-Flores was sentenced to 10 years confinement and discharged from the Army dishonorably.

He was arrested in April 2017 after a joint investigation by the Army Criminal Investigation Command, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.  The investigation found that he had been obtaining cocaine and selling it to Soldiers on Fort Stewart.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s