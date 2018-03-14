Fort Stewart soldier sentenced for cocaine trafficking

Related Coverage Authorities make cocaine arrests at Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. – A Fort Stewart Soldier was convicted on four counts of wrongful cocaine distribution during a general court-martial held Feb. 9.

Pfc. Mario Figueroa-Flores was sentenced to 10 years confinement and discharged from the Army dishonorably.

He was arrested in April 2017 after a joint investigation by the Army Criminal Investigation Command, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The investigation found that he had been obtaining cocaine and selling it to Soldiers on Fort Stewart.