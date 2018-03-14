3 students injured when California high school teacher fires gun during safety course

SEASIDE, Cali. (NBC News) — A California teacher who also serves as a reserve police officer accidentally fired a gun inside a high school classroom Tuesday.

Dennis Alexander was teaching a course about public safety for his Administration of Justice class when his gun went off.

The gun was pointed at the ceiling when it fired, and pieces of the ceiling fell to the ground.

No one was seriously injured but a bullet fragment did hit one student in the neck. Two others were injured by debris from the ceiling.

“It’s so crazy that the teacher teaching them about gun safety shoots one off and hits the ceiling,” said Fermin Gonzales, parent of a 17-year-old injured. “And then hearing that he got hit was just, I mean just crazy.”

Gonzales said he only learned of his son’s injury when the teen came home from school.

Seaside Police officers were immediately called to the school, and the school day continued as normal.

Police said they are working closely with the high school’s administrators to investigate the incident.

The school district said the safety of students is the “top priority,” and the teacher has been placed on administrative leave during an investigation.