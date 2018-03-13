The Latest: Trump never told Tillerson why he’s fired

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson holds a news conference with Djibouti's Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, at the Presidential Palace in Djibouti, Friday March 9, 2018. Tillerson drew a distinction Friday between “talks” with North Korea and “negotiations,” arguing that President Donald Trump’s willingness to chat with Kim Jong Un shouldn’t be construed as anything more than that. (Jonathan Ernst/pool via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on the firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

A top State Department official says President Donald Trump never explained to ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson the reason why he was fired.

The undersecretary of state for public diplomacy, Steve Goldstein, says Tillerson “had every intention of staying” in the job because he felt he was making critical progress in national security.

Two White House officials said Tillerson was told he was out on Friday. The sources weren’t authorized to speak publicly and demanded anonymity.

But Goldstein says Tillerson “did not speak to the president and is unaware of the reason.”

Goldstein says Tillerson will miss his colleagues at the State Department and the foreign ministers he worked with.

Trump named Mike Pompeo, who had been CIA director, as his new secretary.

Goldstein said, “We wish Secretary Pompeo well.”

9 a.m.

Rex Tillerson is out as secretary of state. President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he’s naming CIA director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson.

Pompeo is to be replaced at CIA by Gina Haspel, Pompeo’s deputy at CIA. She would be the first woman in that role.

Tillerson had just returned from a shortened trip to Africa hours before Trump’s announcement. Trump offered no explanation for the change.

