South Carolina boy saves man being crushed by car

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) — A 9-year-old South Carolina boy is being hailed a hero after saving a man who was being crushed by his car.

Allen Clemmons was working on his Mustang in his backyard on Saturday. When he attempted to remove the transmission, the car slid off the blocks and jack holding it up and fell on top of him.

For the next 90 minutes, he called out for help.

That’s when Malachi Coffey ran over and used a jack to lift the car.

“I think he was saying he was stuck up under something, but I didn’t know what he was talking about,” said Coffey.

After relieving Clemmons of the weight of the car, Malachi ran back to his aunt’s house to get help.

Onlookers were able to use another jack to completely free Clemmons from underneath the car. He says he’s lucky to be alive.

“I don’t know how he did it. He jacked that car completely up off me. He’s my guardian angel. I don’t think I would have survived another 30 minutes,” said Clemmons.