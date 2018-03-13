Recognizing the accomplishments of Susie Baker King Taylor

March is Women’s History Month. Recently, we shared the story of Hermina Glass Hill– a historian and writer who’s made it her mission to elevate the life and legacy of a woman whose contributions have often been overlooked– Susie Baker King Taylor.

Glass-Hill has written a children’s book, “Oh Susannah! Happy Birthday, Susie!”  She is also working on another publication, “Justice… Sweet Land of Liberty!” which will be available this fall.

2018 Susie King Taylor
Mami Wata Rising Conference
August 3 – 5
Isle of Wight-Midway, Georgia
www.susiekingtaylorinstitute.org
(912) 844-3605

