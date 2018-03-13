Island residents continue to push for ‘incorporation’

SAVANNAH, GA., (WSAV) — Community members are taking another step toward incorporating the islands in chatham County. If they are successful this could be the second largest city in Chatham County — surpassing Pooler which currently sits as number two.

Some residents on Whitemarsh, Wilmington, Talahi and Oatland Islands are working hard and taking money out of their own pockets to make it happen. “Well we’ve been raising money and actually we’re over 20,000 and i think we will get to the to our 30,000 we’re absolutely sure of that,” Islands Community Association Chairman, Marianne Heimes, says.

$22,344 dollars is the amount residents of the four islands have raised for the feasibility study that would determine whether they become their own entity. This is a step in the right direction after considering finances have been their biggest concern over the past couple of months. All the money has been raised through donations and fundraisers put on by residents.

“That’s what this is all about this is a community, we’re not pushing an agenda here of any kind,” Heimes said.

The Islands Community Association brought in those who helped incorporate Sandy Springs, a city just north of Atlanta. The association’s primary focus at Tuesday night’’s meeting was discussing the benefits of having a city electing a mayor and council, providing a higher level of services for residents, and receiving federal grants and loans.

But, there are some state requirements that could break the bank such as law enforcement and electricity.

Heimes says, “we will form committees of the different aspects that we have to do.” In six months when the study is expected to be completed the committees will re-form.

According to Heimes, “when the study is done, we take our figures and compare them with their figures and we can maybe become a city and maybe we could support ourselves.”

Residents of the island have until the end of April to raise the full $30,000 dollars. The next meeting will be held on April 3.

We will continue to follow this story.