‘Incorporate the Islands’ to hold meeting Tuesday night at 6:30

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents from Oatland, Whitemarsh, Talahi and Wilmington islands makeup the Islands Community Association. And, a meeting will be held to discuss incorporation of those island communities on Tuesday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s School, 601 Penn Waller Road.

The Islands Community Association needs $30,000 to pay for a required feasibility study so they can bring that study to the state legislature for approval. So far, they’ve raised $18,000. The study is the first legal step to municipal incorporation.

The group hopes that by incorporating these island communities into a city, they will prevent being consolidated into the City of Savannah. According to the group, by incorporating the islands in their own city, they can spend their tax dollars in their own communities rather than funding projects elsewhere.

For more information on the group, go to the Incorporate the Islands website.