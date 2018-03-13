Humane Society faces another break-in

Related Coverage Humane Society recovering from weekend thrift store theft

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Just two days after a burglary at a local animal shelter, staff members found themselves dealing with the same situation.

The Humane Society for Greater Savannah said an incident occurred Tuesday morning as one of their staff members was opening the shelter.

The staff member is okay, but the shelter’s second thrift shop donation shed was broken into.

On Saturday night, one of the shelter’s sheds was broken into and donations for their thrift stores were stolen.

These donated items help fund the shelter and all proceeds going back to their pets.

The Humane Society said they are implementing increased security measures on behalf of their staff, volunteers and pets.

But these improvements do come with a price. The shelter asks anyone who is able to donate to the shelter online at humanesocietysav.org.

“Although situations like this are deeply concerning, they will not stop us in our mission to better the lives of pets and people,” the Humane Society posted on Facebook, adding, “We appreciate your continued support!”