Homicide suspect transported to Bulloch County, awaits first court appearance

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man arrested in South Carolina for a homicide at a Statesboro hotel has been transported back to Bulloch County.

Police obtained warrants for the arrest of Tai-ri Darnell Crocker, 33, of Lithia Springs in connection with a homicide that occurred Friday, March 9.

Crocker is accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Jeffrey Raymond at the Baymont Inn and Suites early that morning.

He was apprehended later on Friday in South Carolina where he was awaiting extradition.

Crocker has been transported to Bulloch County Jail. His first court appearance is Wednesday.

No word on a motive for the shooting death at this time.