Homicide suspect transported to Bulloch County, awaits first court appearance

By Published:
Tai-ri Darnell Crocker, 33 of Lithia Springs

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man arrested in South Carolina for a homicide at a Statesboro hotel has been transported back to Bulloch County.

Police obtained warrants for the arrest of Tai-ri Darnell Crocker, 33, of Lithia Springs in connection with a homicide that occurred Friday, March 9.

Crocker is accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Jeffrey Raymond at the Baymont Inn and Suites early that morning.

He was apprehended later on Friday in South Carolina where he was awaiting extradition.

Crocker has been transported to Bulloch County Jail. His first court appearance is Wednesday.

No word on a motive for the shooting death at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s