Grayson Stadium to Host Team USA This July

Story Courtesy Savannah Bananas

SAVANNAH, GA – The Savannah Bananas are excited to announce that they will be hosting Game 3 of the 42nd USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series presented by the Savannah Sports Council. The teams will face off at Historic Grayson Stadium on Friday, July 6.

Bananas president, Jared Orton, said, “When we were presented with the opportunity by USA Baseball to host this series, it was an easy decision. To be able to bring this series to Savannah and Grayson Stadium is a testament to how Bananas fans have filled this place every night. This will truly be a rare spectacle that fans won’t want to miss.”

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team features the top non-draft eligible collegiate baseball talent from around the country and has a lengthy list of accomplished alumni including Kris Bryant, Dustin Pedroia, Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, and CPL alumnus Justin Verlander. Bananas star Braden Shewmake (2016) was named to the Collegiate National Team in 2017.

“This will be an awesome experience for the fans in Savannah,” said Coastal Plain League commissioner Justin Sellers. “The experiences at Bananas games are unbelievable; and we feel that the coaches and players from both the Collegiate National Team and Japan will be amazed with the overall atmosphere at Grayson Stadium.”

The Collegiate National Team will be managed by LSU Head Coach Paul Mainieri. Brian O’Connor (Virginia), Cliff Godwin (East Carolina), Jim Hendry (New York Yankees), and Jorge Perez (St. Thomas) will serve as assistant coaches on the staff.