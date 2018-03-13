Drivers urged to plan ahead for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If your St. Patrick’s Day celebration this weekend includes alcohol, law enforcement officials urge you to plan ahead.

The Georgia State Patrol and local law enforcement officers statewide will be cracking down on drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, last year during St. Patrick’s Day weekend 17 people died and nearly 1,600 were injured in more than 4,700 crashes on Georgia roadways.

With St. Patrick’s Day falling on Saturday this year, law enforcement will be increasing efforts to take all impaired drivers off the road.

Officials urge you to plan ahead and ride with a sober friend or designate a driver.

Several driving services are also available:

Take Uber – https://get.uber.com/

Ride Lyft – https://www.lyft.com/signup

Call/hail a taxi

Catch a CAT – http://www.catchacat.org/

Drivers can also get a free ride and tow through AAA and Budweiser’s Tow-To-Go service.

The program offers a free ride and tow up to 10 miles and begins Friday, March 16 and ends at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 18.

Just call 855-2-TOW-2-GO (855-286-9246).

For more information on highway safety visit gahighwaysafety.org or headsupgeorgia.com.