Caught on Cam: GA teen leads cops on wild car chase

DULUTH, Ga. (WSB-TV) — Police in suburban Atlanta lost a 17-year-old driver after he led them on a chase going more than 90 miles per hour.

Officers spotted him and engaged him in a second pursuit that was caught on camera.

It all started Saturday morning at 8:30 when police say Malik Yancey, 17, sped by them going 96 miles per hour–where the speed limit is 45–on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Suwanee.

They say he was driving a stolen car out of DeKalb County.

Police tried to pull the suspect over but they said he wouldn’t stop. They lost sight of him for a few minutes.

But when another officer spotted the suspect in a parking lot, another high-speed chase ensued.

“He was placing the public in danger with his driving and it was in our best interest to try and stop him,” said Cpt. Shane Edmisten with Suwanee Police.

Investigators said the teen didn’t stop until he crashed into a driver who was sitting at a red light on Peachtree Industrial in Duluth.

Police said he ran from the wreck to a Quik Trip.

“As he was running through the QT parking lot, a concerned citizen, who we figured out later was a retired police officer, confronted him, made him put his hands on a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot and our officers were able to apprehend him and cuff him,” Cpt. Edmisten explained.

No injuries were reported during either chase.

Yancey faces seven charges.