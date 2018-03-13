Driver critically injured after car crashes into HHI Walmart

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Officials are investigating after a driver crashed into a Walmart on Tuesday afternoon.

Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue responded to the store on Pembroke Drive for a motor vehicle collision around 3:30 p.m.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office tells News 3 a male driver was backing up when he hit one vehicle followed by another.

The driver then put the car in drive and collided with the building.

The driver of the vehicle was transported around 4:00 p.m. to Savannah by helicopter with critical injuries.

No other injuries were reported. Damages were made to the exterior wall of the Walmart.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate the incident.