UPDATE: 1 confirmed death; charter bus carrying students plunges into ravine

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG/AP) – A charter bus carrying students from Texas plunged into an Alabama ravine at about 6 a.m. on Tuesday March 13. WKRG reports one confirmed fatality but there is no word if the victim was a student or an adult. The group of students are from Channel View High School near Houston.

WKRG News 5 reports the bus was returning to Houston, Texas from a school trip. Officials say 12 to 20 people were injured in the accident and up to 45 people were on the bus.

According to Loxley Police, I-10 eastbound is shut down “because a tour bus has fallen off a ravine.”

Major Anthony Lowery with Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG multiple helicopters are responding to the accident.