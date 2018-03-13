AP Investigation: US military overlooks sex abuse among kids

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Even as the U.S. military confronts rape in the ranks, it frequently fails to protect or provide justice to the children of service members when they sexually assault one another.

That’s according to an Associated Press investigation which found that assaults reported on military bases often die on the desks of prosecutors. Other cases don’t make it that far because military investigators shelve them, despite requirements they be pursued.

Instead of punishment or rehabilitation, offenders may be shuffled into the civilian world.

The Pentagon doesn’t know the scope of the problem. AP documented nearly 600 sex assault cases among military kids on base since 2007 in the U.S. and abroad.

Officials said they take seriously “any incident impacting the well-being” of service members or families and promised to take “appropriate actions.”