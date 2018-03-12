Video: Raid uncovers deputy’s ‘house of horrors’

(WESH) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy was arrested and fired Thursday after investigators found drugs and deplorable living conditions at his home, with a 2-year-old child and three dogs inside.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Nick Worthy and his girlfriend were arrested after a complaint from a neighbor came in Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m.

The neighbor said they heard gunshots and a female screaming, Ivey said.

Deputies arrived at the home Wednesday night and said nobody would come to the door.

Around 6 a.m. Thursday, a search warrant was obtained and authorities made contact with Worthy, his girlfriend, a 2-year-old child and three dogs at the home.

Ivey said the conditions inside the home were “disgusting.”

“There is no other way to describe this except extremely disgusting,” Ivey said.

Firearms, ammunition, cocaine, marijuana, dog feces, litter, trash and old food were found inside the home, officials said.

“Absolutely conditions that no one should live in,” Ivey said.

Worthy and his girlfriend were arrested and charged with child neglect, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana under 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Fw5JHq