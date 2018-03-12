Three package bombs in two weeks likely connected, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three package bombs at Austin homes in the last two weeks are believed to be related, Austin police said Monday as they investigated two explosions Monday morning within 5 hours of each other.

In total, the three explosions have killed two people and injured two others.

In the third explosion just 11:50 a.m. Monday, a 75-year-old Hispanic woman walked outside her home in southeast Austin and found a package.

It exploded when she picked the package up, Interim Chief of Police Brian Manley said, describing the packages used as average size boxes that are “not exceptionally large.” The packages are not from any of the official mail or delivery services.

At last report, Manley said the woman was in critical, but stable condition with life-threatening injuries following the blast in the 6700 block of Galindo Street, not far from the intersection of Montopolis Drive and East Riverside Drive.

Manley implored members of the community with any information on the explosions — “however trivial you believe it to be,” he said — to contact police.

There is currently no description available of a possible suspect or suspect vehicle.

The Texas governor’s office is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of those involved in the deadly blasts.

Anyone who finds a suspicious package they were not expecting at their home should stay away from the box and call 911, the chief urged.

For more on this story visit here.