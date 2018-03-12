Three package bombs in two weeks likely connected, police say

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Authorities are investigating the scene in East Austin, Texas, after a teenager was killed and a woman was injured in the second Austin package explosion in the past two weeks Monday, March 12, 2018. Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home on Monday is believed to be linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three package bombs at Austin homes in the last two weeks are believed to be related, Austin police said Monday as they investigated two explosions Monday morning within 5 hours of each other.

In total, the three explosions have killed two people and injured two others.

In the third explosion just 11:50 a.m. Monday, a 75-year-old Hispanic woman walked outside her home in southeast Austin and found a package.

It exploded when she picked the package up, Interim Chief of Police Brian Manley said, describing the packages used as average size boxes that are “not exceptionally large.” The packages are not from any of the official mail or delivery services.

At last report, Manley said the woman was in critical, but stable condition with life-threatening injuries following the blast in the 6700 block of Galindo Street, not far from the intersection of Montopolis Drive and East Riverside Drive.

Manley implored members of the community with any information on the explosions — “however trivial you believe it to be,” he said — to contact police.

There is currently no description available of a possible suspect or suspect vehicle.

The Texas governor’s office is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of those involved in the deadly blasts.

Anyone who finds a suspicious package they were not expecting at their home should stay away from the box and call 911, the chief urged.

For more on this story visit here.

Location of three package explosions at homes in Austin, all east of Interstate 35. The Haverford Drive explosion, which killed a man, happened on March 2. The explosion on Oldfort Hills Drive happened early March 12 — killing a 17-year-old boy — followed several hours later by an explosion on Galindo Street. (KXAN Photo)

