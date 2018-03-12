Sunday alcohol sales expansion heads to Georgia governor

ATLANTA (AP) – A proposal to allow Georgians to purchase alcohol at restaurants and wineries on Sunday mornings is headed to the governor’s desk.

House lawmakers voted 97-64 on Monday to allow on-premise consumption to begin at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

If the bill is signed into law, earlier sales would have to be approved in local referendums.

Gov. Nathan Deal’s spokeswoman declined to say whether the governor intends to sign the measure.

GOP Rep. Meagan Hanson of Brookhaven says earlier sales would generate an additional $11 million in state and local tax revenue.

Off-premise sales, such as those at supermarkets, would remain illegal until 12:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Restaurant groups have been pushing the “brunch bill,” saying it’s unfair that government-run facilities such as Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium don’t face the same restrictions.