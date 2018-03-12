South Carolina’s jobless rate again inches up slightly

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s jobless rate inched up slightly in January, even as the state’s employment continued to rise.

The Department of Employment and Workforce said in a news release Monday that the unemployment rate last month was 4.3 percent. That’s up from a revised 4.2 percent in December.

Nationally, unemployment was unchanged at 4.1.

The state reported that the number of people working in South Carolina in January was again above 2.2 million. The number of unemployed people was up more than 2,000, to over 100,000.

Manufacturing jobs were up by more than 3,100 in January.

Fairfield County continued to have the highest unemployment rate at 10.1 percent. Charleston County had the lowest unemployment rate at 4.0 percent.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s