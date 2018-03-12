Savannah St. Pat’s Parade: Wristbands, parking, rules for squares

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On March 17, the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade will kick off at 10:15 a.m and the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Festival begins on Friday March 16. You will enjoy your time downtown for the parade and the festival much more if you plan ahead for parking, wristbands, portable toilet locations and parade rules–so we’ve put together answers to commonly asked questions to help you prepare for your celebration.

WRISTBANDS:

Where will wristbands be enforced?

Wristbands are needed if you plan to drink in the control zone. Wristbands will NOT be enforced during Saturday’s parade hours.

What is the Control Zone/Entertainment Zone?

The city of Savannah Festival Ordinance has approved 36 blocks in the control zone of historic downtown for the St. Pats Festival.

The Entertainment Zone is bounded by East Broad Street on the east, the Savannah River on the north, Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard on the west, and Broughton Lane to the south, from MLK to Drayton Street, where it moves north to Bay Lane.

When is wristband enforcement?

Wristband enforcement will be in effect from Friday, March 16 through Saturday March 17. Use the following map to find locations where wristbands are sold:

How much are wristbands and where do I need to wear it?

Wristbands for outside alcohol consumption will be sold for $10 per day. Animals are not allowed in the Entertainment Zone with the exception of services animals.

You do not need to purchase a wristband to enter the Entertainment Zone; it is only needed to consume alcohol on public property. Wristbands will not be required to consume alcohol in restaurants or bars.

The fine for violation of the wristband requirement is $100 (court costs included).

Do I have to purchase a wristband each day?

Yes, wristbands must be purchased each day. Wristband stations open at 8 am each day on Friday, March 16 and Saturday, March 17.

Wristbands are available for presale now at $10 a day. For more information, visit here.

What items can be brought into entertainment zone?

Entertainment Zone prohibited items: coolers, non-service animals, and fireworks/firecrackers (this includes items that don’t require a flame to ignite, such as poppers/snap-its noisemakers).

Open container rules:

To drink on the streets, beverages must be in a “traveler” – a clear plastic cup 16 ounces or less.

Where is the $10 going?

Wristband fees pay for bands, staging, lighting, clean-up, bathrooms, city and everything else to put on this big party.

Parks & Squares Guidelines:

Parade patrons will not be allowed to set up in parks and squares until 6 a.m. Parade Day.

The only furniture allowed in squares are tables, coolers, lawn chairs and 10-by-10-foot tents. The following are among the items NOT ALLOWED in squares and parks: grills, amplified sound, kegs, scaffolding, advertisements, barriers, bartenders, private security.

All material should be removed from the square by 6 p.m. the day of the parade. The use of city electricity and water is prohibited.

Parking & Transportation

Plan ahead–parking is limited downtown and restrictions will be enforced. Try carpooling, public transit, bicycling or walking to your favorite St. Pat’s Parade-watching or Festival-going spot this year. Be sure to check ahead for road closures.

Shuttles are also available for Savannah.

Click here for Pooler shuttles.

Click here for Tybee Island shuttles.