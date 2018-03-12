Savannah police seek suspect in armed carjacking

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking Sunday night.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident occurred around 7:20 p.m. on the 8400 block of Abercorn Street.

Two victims were unpacking luggage when a suspect approached, brandished a firearm and demanded their vehicle and items.

SPD says the victims were able to get away and were not injured.

Police were able to locate the vehicle which was abandoned shortly after the incident on Clearview and Cleland Avenue.

The suspect is described as an adult black male. At the time of the incident, he is believed to have been wearing all black with a green windbreaker jacket.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect is asked to call the SPD tip line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

