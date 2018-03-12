Savannah Police, family seek information in 2016 homicide of Eva Fullmer

SAVANNAH, Ga. – It’s been almost two years since the death of Eva Fullmer and Savannah Police Department detectives and her family are asking for the community’s help in solving her homicide.

On May 12, 2016 at around 11 a.m., officers responded to Adel at Lamar street and discovered a burning vehicle with human remains inside. The victim was later identified as Fullmer, 22, which prompted detectives to launch a homicide investigation.

Fullmer’s family and SPD detectives are pleading with the public to come forward with any information, big or small, that would help this case.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the SPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.