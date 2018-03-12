Savannah man sentenced to life without parole for murder of 4-year-old

Published: Updated:
James Emmanuel Robinson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man has been sentenced for the murder of a 4-year-old girl.

James Emmanuel Robinson was arrested in January 2016 on murder charges.

It was initially believed 4-year-old Laila Hawthorne died of meningitis in 2015, but an autopsy launched an investigation into her death.

Savannah police said Robinson was the live-in boyfriend of Laila’s mother at the time of her death. He was accused of beating the young girl to death.

Robinson was also charged with cruelty to a child involving Laila’s 3-year-old sibling.

He is sentenced to live without parole plus 80 years for her murder.

