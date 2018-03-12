Savannah-Chatham School Board President qualified candidates announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials have released the final list of qualified candidates for the upcoming Savannah-Chatham County Public School System election.
Five candidates have qualified to run for Savannah-Chatham School Board President, including Joe Buck who formerly held the position.
Current school board president, Jolene Byrne is not on the list.
The non-partisan general election will be held on May 22, 2018.
School Board President
- Joseph Alexander Buck
- Lawrence L Lower
- Betty G Morgan
- David Kingdon Lerch
- Tyesha Rochelle Whitely
School Board, District 4
- Shawn Anton Kachmar
School Board, District 5
- Irene Gadson Hines
- Theresa L Watson
School Board, District 6
- Alfreda Jeanette Goldwire
- David Andrew Bringman
School Board, District 8
- Tonia Denise Howard-Hall
- Ruby D Jones
To view the full list released by the Board of Elections visit here.