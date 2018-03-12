Savannah-Chatham School Board President qualified candidates announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials have released the final list of qualified candidates for the upcoming Savannah-Chatham County Public School System election.

Five candidates have qualified to run for Savannah-Chatham School Board President, including Joe Buck who formerly held the position.

Current school board president, Jolene Byrne is not on the list.

The non-partisan general election will be held on May 22, 2018.

School Board President

Joseph Alexander Buck

Lawrence L Lower

Betty G Morgan

David Kingdon Lerch

Tyesha Rochelle Whitely

School Board, District 4

Shawn Anton Kachmar

School Board, District 5

Irene Gadson Hines

Theresa L Watson

School Board, District 6

Alfreda Jeanette Goldwire

David Andrew Bringman

School Board, District 8

Tonia Denise Howard-Hall

Ruby D Jones

To view the full list released by the Board of Elections visit here.