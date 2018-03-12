Savannah-Chatham School Board President qualified candidates announced

By Published: Updated:
SCCPSS school board meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials have released the final list of qualified candidates for the upcoming Savannah-Chatham County Public School System election.

Five candidates have qualified to run for Savannah-Chatham School Board President, including Joe Buck who formerly held the position.

Current school board president, Jolene Byrne is not on the list.

The non-partisan general election will be held on May 22, 2018.

School Board President

  • Joseph Alexander Buck
  • Lawrence L Lower
  • Betty G Morgan
  • David Kingdon Lerch
  • Tyesha Rochelle Whitely

School Board, District 4

  • Shawn Anton Kachmar

School Board, District 5

  • Irene Gadson Hines
  • Theresa L Watson

School Board, District 6

  • Alfreda Jeanette Goldwire
  • David Andrew Bringman

School Board, District 8

  • Tonia Denise Howard-Hall
  • Ruby D Jones

To view the full list released by the Board of Elections visit here.

