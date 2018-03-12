Police seek man wanted in break-in at Auto Shine on Southside

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Southside Precinct detectives need assistance identifying a man caught on surveillance footage during a burglary at a Montgomery Cross Road business in February.

On Feb. 24, at around 4:20 a.m. Feb. 24, an adult male was seen on surveillance footage entering through a window at Auto Shine, 239 E. Montgomery Cross Road. The man left after several minutes.

According to police, he stole a silver flashlight and a green book bag that contained gloves, a skull cap and a pair of shoes.

The subject is described as a thin-built, white male, who is about 6-feet-tall with a crew cut haircut. He also had a 912 tattoo on the back left side of his neck.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Southside Precinct at (912) 351-3403. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (9120 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.