Our Hometown: SSU hosts free STEM program for elementary and middle school students

Join the Savannah State STEM Success Center for fun, exciting, and educational events involving Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics- based activities—- like water bottle rocket physics, Lego Robotics, and a STEM tour.

The free event takes place Saturday, March 31, from 9 am to 3 pm on the SSU campus.

It’s open to students in 4th through 8th grade.

Students should bring a snack and wear comfortable clothes. Lunch will be available for purchase.

912-358-3185.