Our Hometown: SSU hosts free STEM program for elementary and middle school students

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:
Join the Savannah State STEM Success Center for fun, exciting, and educational events involving Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics- based activities—- like water bottle rocket physics, Lego Robotics, and a STEM tour.
The free event takes place Saturday, March 31, from 9 am to 3 pm on the SSU campus.
It’s open to students in 4th through 8th grade.
Students should bring a snack and wear comfortable clothes. Lunch will be available for purchase.
Click here for more information or call:
912-358-3185.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s