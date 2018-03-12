Our Hometown: SSU hosts free STEM program for elementary and middle school students

Join the Savannah State STEM Success Center for fun, exciting, and educational events involving Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics- based activities—- like water bottle rocket physics, Lego Robotics, and a STEM tour.
The free event takes place Saturday, March 31, from 9 am to 3 pm on the SSU campus.
It’s open to students in 4th through 8th grade.
Students should bring a snack and wear comfortable clothes. Lunch will be available for purchase.
Click here for more information or call:
912-358-3185.