Officials: 580,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Herb Creek near Norwood Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Saturday, March 10, Chatham County officials were notified by local residents that a sewer manhole near Norwood Avenue was overflowing into a storm drain entering Herb Creek.

Chatham Utility Management determined that the overflow was due to a blockage in a sewer main.  Officials estimate the spill to be up to 580,000 gallons.

There are currently detours set up around Norwood Avenue as crews work to repair the issue.

Officials also recommend residents avoid swimming or fishing in the Herb Creek until further notice.

 

