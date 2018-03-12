Heard Elementary takes top honors at Science Olympiad

By Published:
Heard Elementary took home 1st place honors.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia Tech-Savannah hosted the Elementary Science Olympiad, a regional competition for nearly 250 students in grades 3-5 in the four-county area of Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties on March 10.
Heard Elementary School won first place overall and Sand Hill Elementary School placed second.
Students competed in events such as Pasta Bridge Building, Creating Insulation and a web scavenger hunt to teach the fundamentals of technology and sciences. 
Sand Hill Elementary took 2nd place.

 

The top two scoring teams from this qualifier earned their spots to compete at the State Elementary Science Olympiad event. This is the sixth year Georgia Tech-Savannah has hosted the competition.

