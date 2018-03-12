Hardeeville railroad crossings closing for repair

By Published:

HARDEEVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Railroad crossings around Hardeeville are closing for repair this week.

Work began Monday and will continue throughout the week for repair and maintenance by CSX.

Industrial Park crossing will be closed Tuesday, March 13 along with the Main Street/Church Street Road crossing.

Work began Monday on the Purrysburg Road crossing.

Each closing should last two to three days depending on the weather.

The City of Hardeeville asks drivers to plan accordingly.

CSX Railroad has scheduled a list of crossings that will be closed for repair and maintenance.

