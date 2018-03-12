GBI investigates recording device found inside Worth Co. Jail

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the discovery of a possibly illegal recording device inside the Worth County Jail.

The Tifton Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office was notified late last month of a device in the privileged attorney-client interview room at the jail.

Prosecutors say it was installed at the direction of now suspended Sheriff Jeff Hobby.

Attorney Mark Brimberry says Georgia Law explicitly prohibits a person recording a conversation in which he or she is not a party to.

But it’s obviously illegal to record a privileged conversation between an attorney and a client.

“That’s wrong, it should not have happened,” said Brimberry. “We’re talking about a recording device which they know when they put it in there and they certainly turned it on they knew they were violating the law.”

No interviews have been done in the room since the device was found.

It is now being looked at by the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.