Free day of dentistry for kids, adults on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — In the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, a new family dentistry is offering free services to the Hilton Head Island community.

Irish Dental’s first annual ‘Free Day of Dentistry’ will be held on March 16 from 7 a.m. until noon.

Dr. Kevin Hardy and the staff are offering one free service — a cleaning, filling or extraction — for children and adults who may not have access to dental care.

A limited number of appointments are available, so be sure to call 843-689-5500 and schedule an appointment.

The event is held at the Irish Dental office located in the Hilton Head Hospital Medical Pavilion (25 Hospital Center Boulevard, Suite 102).

Irish Dental just recently opened doors on January 1. For more information visit www.irishdentalHHI.com or facebook.com/irishdental.