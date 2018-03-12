Free day of dentistry for kids, adults on Hilton Head

By Published:

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — In the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, a new family dentistry is offering free services to the Hilton Head Island community.

Irish Dental’s first annual ‘Free Day of Dentistry’ will be held on March 16 from 7 a.m. until noon.

Dr. Kevin Hardy and the staff are offering one free service — a cleaning, filling or extraction — for children and adults who may not have access to dental care.

A limited number of appointments are available, so be sure to call 843-689-5500 and schedule an appointment.

The event is held at the Irish Dental office located in the Hilton Head Hospital Medical Pavilion (25 Hospital Center Boulevard, Suite 102).

Irish Dental just recently opened doors on January 1. For more information visit www.irishdentalHHI.com or facebook.com/irishdental.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s